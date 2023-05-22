Deans List: Prince William students on Belmont University Spring 2023 list

Published May 22, 2023 at 7:00AM | Updated May 22, 2023 at 8:56AM

Located two miles from downtown Nashville, Tennessee, Belmont University announced the following students who achieved the Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester.

Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (excluding audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (including audit, pass/fail courses, and zero-credit courses).

Elizabeth Buettner of Manassas (20112)

Joseph Bensen of Gainesville (20155)

Evan Hawthorne of Bristow (20136)

Kylie Howard of Bristow (20136)

Sage McAndrew of Manassas (20110)

Belmont University in Nashville comprises nearly 9,000 students from every state and 33 countries. Nationally ranked and consistently recognized by U.S. News & World Report for innovation in higher education, the university offers more than 115 areas of undergraduate study, 41 master’s programs, and five doctoral degrees.