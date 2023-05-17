Pursuit ends in arrest, smashed police car

A 27-year-old Maryland man apparently thought it was a good idea to smash his car into a police SUV that had been chasing him.

At approximately 10:49 a.m. Wednesday (May 17), Virginia State Police located a GMC Yukon that Prince William County Police was looking for in connection with an ongoing investigation. The GMC was on Route 1 in Prince William County heading north towards the Fairfax County line.

The trooper activated his emergency lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop, but the GMC refused to stop and sped off. A pursuit was initiated and continued into Fairfax County.

During the course of the pursuit, the GMC rammed the trooper’s marked patrol SUV three times, until the SUV became disabled. The pursuit ended with the GMC stopping at Pole Rd. and Highland Lane. The driver, a 27-year-old male from Brooklyn, Md., was taken into custody with the assistance of a Fairfax County Sheriff’s Deputy and Prince William County Police.

As a precautionary measure, both the trooper and driver were transported to Inova Mount Vernon Hospital for medical evaluations.

The trooper was not injured.

Charges are pending as the investigation remains ongoing.