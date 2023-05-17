Prince William police report: Hammer-wielding robber nabbed

Man who used a hammer to attack Manassas-area retail store arrested in Richmond

Armed Robbery *ARREST – On May 15, 2023, the suspect sought in connection to the robbery that was reported to have occurred at the Dollar and Gift store located at 7630 Streamwalk Lane in Manassas (20109) on January 13, 2022, was arrested. The accused, identified as Esteban Jesus DURAN, was located and taken into custody by the Richmond Police Department where he will remain until transported to Prince William County.

On January 13 at 12:38PM, officers responded to the Dollar and Gift store located at 7630 Streamwalk Ln. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed that an unknown man entered the store and eventually approached the counter where the two employees, a 17-year-old female juvenile and a 25-year-old woman, were located. During the encounter, the suspect brandished a hammer and demanded money from the registers. The suspect then forced the two employees to walk to the office at the rear of the store, where the owner, a 44-year-old man, was located.

At that point, the two employees ran for the back door where the suspect followed before striking the juvenile employee with the hammer. The employees continued fleeing and the suspect went back into the store. Once inside, the suspect went to the office where he attempted to strike the owner with the hammer. The owner was able to avoid being struck and attempted to run towards the back door.

At that point, the suspect pushed the owner, causing him to fall to the ground outside of the business. The suspect then went back to the office and grabbed a money bag before fleeing. The owner initially chased the suspect who was eventually able to flee the area.

The owner and the employees went back into the store where they encountered officers. A police K-9 and helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police searched the area for the suspect who was not located. The 17-year-old employee was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The owner reported minor injuries.

An undisclosed amount of money was reported missing.