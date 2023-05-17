Prince William police report: Hammer-wielding robber nabbed

Man who used a hammer to attack Manassas-area retail store arrested in Richmond
Armed Robbery *ARREST – On May 15, 2023, the suspect sought in connection to the robbery that was reported to have occurred at the Dollar and Gift store located at 7630 Streamwalk Lane in Manassas (20109) on January 13, 2022, was arrested. The accused, identified as Esteban Jesus DURAN, was located and taken into custody by the Richmond Police Department where he will remain until transported to Prince William County.
On January 13 at 12:38PM, officers responded to the Dollar and Gift store located at 7630 Streamwalk Ln. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed that an unknown man entered the store and eventually approached the counter where the two employees, a 17-year-old female juvenile and a 25-year-old woman, were located. During the encounter, the suspect brandished a hammer and demanded money from the registers. The suspect then forced the two employees to walk to the office at the rear of the store, where the owner, a 44-year-old man, was located.
At that point, the two employees ran for the back door where the suspect followed before striking the juvenile employee with the hammer. The employees continued fleeing and the suspect went back into the store. Once inside, the suspect went to the office where he attempted to strike the owner with the hammer. The owner was able to avoid being struck and attempted to run towards the back door.
At that point, the suspect pushed the owner, causing him to fall to the ground outside of the business. The suspect then went back to the office and grabbed a money bag before fleeing. The owner initially chased the suspect who was eventually able to flee the area.
The owner and the employees went back into the store where they encountered officers. A police K-9 and helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police searched the area for the suspect who was not located. The 17-year-old employee was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The owner reported minor injuries.
An undisclosed amount of money was reported missing.
Carjacker targets Dale City driver, uses a screwdriver to steal a car
Carjacking – On May 15 at 8:49PM, officers responded to the Dale City Commuter Lot located at 14050 Gemini Way in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a carjacking.
The investigation revealed earlier that evening, the victim, a 51-year-old man, was approached by an unknown man at a local business on Minnieville Rd. where the victim agreed to drive the accused to the above area. When the victim parked the vehicle, the accused produced a screwdriver and threatened the victim before striking the victim and demanding the victim’s vehicle. The victim got out of the vehicle and the accused drove out of the area.
The victim reported minor injuries. While investigating the incident, officers observed the vehicle on Dumfries Rd. and attempted to stop the vehicle. The accused disregarded the officer’s emergency equipment and struck two parked vehicles while fleeing the area. Officers pursued the vehicle and deployed stop sticks which ultimately disabled the vehicle in the area of Dumfries Rd. and Hoadly Rd. where the accused then fled on foot. After a short foot pursuit, officers took the accused into custody without further incident. While investigating the incident, officers determined the accused was intoxicated and driving without a valid driver’s license. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Sami Souhail ANWARI, was arrested.
Arrested on May 15:
Sami Souhail ANWARI, 23, of 14074 Fallbrook Ln. in Woodbridge
Charged with 1 count of carjacking, 1 count of DUI, 1 count of eluding, 2 counts of hit & run, 1 count of assault & battery, and 1 count of driving without a valid license
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
Man smashed Manassas-area Ollies employee’s head with a rock
Malicious Wounding – On May 16 at 12:26PM, officers responded to Ollies located at 8351 Sudley Rd. in Manassas (20109) to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed an unknown man approached and struck an employee with a rock before fleeing the business on foot. The employee was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Further investigation revealed the suspect is known to frequent multiple stores in the area. The investigation continues.
Suspect Description:
A black male, between 18-24 years old, 5’6”-5’8”, about 150lbs, and an afro- style haircut Last seen wearing a dark-blue shirt with grey sleeves and dark-colored pants
The full report:
Prince William County Police #PWCDailyReport for Wednesday, May 17, 2023 | https://t.co/3I437fgXiF pic.twitter.com/pTSmOkCEvL
— Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) May 17, 2023