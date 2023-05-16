Girl, 12 charged after bomb threat at Holy Family School

A 12-year-old is charged after someone called in a bomb threat to Holy Family Catholic Church in Dale City on May 5.

Bomb Threat Investigation *CHARGED – On May 12, officers concluded the investigation into the bomb threat that was reported to have occurred at the Holy Family Catholic Church & School located at 14160 Ferndale Rd in Woodbridge (22193) on May 5. The investigation revealed a female student, later identified as the accused, wrote the threatening message on the stall door. While investigating the incident, officers received information identifying the accused as a 12-year-old female juvenile and sought a petition. After consultation with Juvenile Court Services, the case resulted in an informal action and will be handled through the juvenile diversion process.

Bomb Threat Investigation [Previously Released] – On May 5 at 12:46PM, officers responded to the Holy Family Catholic Church & School located at 14160 Ferndale Rd in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a bomb threat. The investigation revealed at approx. 11:20AM, a note threating a bomb was scribed on a stall inside a female bathroom on the school side of the complex. A limited number of personnel were on site and self-evacuated as a precaution. The school was checked by police and K-9 teams. No device was located. Officers are following up on leads into the identity of possible suspects. The investigation continues.