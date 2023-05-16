Call to Action: Volunteer actors needed for disaster simulation

Greetings, Prince William – Here’s an opportunity to help with a disaster exercise! Prince William County and Marine Corps Base Quantico responders and emergency managers are conducting a Training Exercise to validate capabilities used in an emergency.

First responders and Marines need Volunteer Actors who can simulate survivors of an emergency event. The exercise will occur on Thursday, May 25, 2023, from 7:30 am–3 pm at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle 22172. Lunch will be provided. All volunteer actors must preregister and receive confirmation that they have been cleared to participate in the exercise; as such, no walk-up volunteers can be accommodated. For more information or to register, please visit https://ess.ascenttra.com/Registration/PrinceWilliamQuanticoFSEActors/.

If you’re passionate about fighting hunger, the staff at Action in Community Through Service (ACTS) wants to meet you! They have a need for volunteers to help in their Hunger Prevention Center with food donations, assembling food packages, and helping with client intakes. You’ll feel great knowing you are helping our food-insecure neighbors get the help they need to feed their families! Please email [email protected] for more information.

wants to meet you! They have a need for volunteers to help in their with food donations, assembling food packages, and helping with client intakes. You’ll feel great knowing you are helping our food-insecure neighbors get the help they need to feed their families! Please email for more information. You can be a friend to a wounded veteran! Brain Injury Services is looking for a PALS volunteer ( P roviding a L ink for S urvivors) to be a friend and pickleball player to a combat-wounded veteran with a brain injury. The volunteer would travel to McLean 1-2 times a month. Please email [email protected] or call 703.451.8881, ext.232, for more information.

is looking for a PALS volunteer ( roviding ink for urvivors) to be a friend and pickleball player to a combat-wounded veteran with a brain injury. The volunteer would travel to McLean 1-2 times a month. Please email or call 703.451.8881, ext.232, for more information. Catholic Charities has a wide variety of volunteer opportunities! Volunteers are needed to welcome new immigrants, become a friend/support older immigrants, support youth services, interpret/translate languages between clients and staff, deliver critically needed items to immigrant families, manage donations, and more! You’ll get a warm feeling as you help welcome immigrants from other countries into our culture! Please email [email protected] to learn more.

has a wide variety of volunteer opportunities! Volunteers are needed to welcome new immigrants, become a friend/support older immigrants, support youth services, interpret/translate languages between clients and staff, deliver critically needed items to immigrant families, manage donations, and more! You’ll get a warm feeling as you help welcome immigrants from other countries into our culture! Please email to learn more. You can make a difference in the life of a child! Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) needs volunteers age 21+ who care about children growing up in a safe, permanent, and loving home. The staff will hold their next Virtual Information Session on May 17, 6 pm-7 pm. Learn how you can help protect abused and neglected children in your community by becoming a volunteer advocate. Please email [email protected] or call 703.330.8145 to receive the link to the meeting.

needs volunteers age 21+ who care about children growing up in a safe, permanent, and loving home. The staff will hold their next on May 17, 6 pm-7 pm. Learn how you can help protect abused and neglected children in your community by becoming a volunteer advocate. Please email or call 703.330.8145 to receive the link to the meeting. Girls on the Run of NOVA needs volunteers age 16+ to support their season-ending 5K Celebrations on May 20 and 21. Events will be held at Fair Oaks Mall, 12000 Fair Oaks Mall, Fair Oaks 22033, on May 20, and BASIS Independent School, 8000 Jones Branch Drive, McLean 22102, on May 21. Roles include Registration Support, Water Stop, Cheer Marshals, Corral Marshals, Start Finish Line Volunteers, etc. Volunteers are also needed during packet pick up events that will be held the week before the celebrations. You’ll feel great as you support and cheer on these young runners who have been working hard on their fitness this season! Please visit https://bit.ly/3Hwcw5Z to start the sign up process or visit their website at www.gotrnova.org.

needs volunteers age 16+ to support their season-ending on May 20 and 21. Events will be held at Fair Oaks Mall, 12000 Fair Oaks Mall, Fair Oaks 22033, on May 20, and BASIS Independent School, 8000 Jones Branch Drive, McLean 22102, on May 21. Roles include Registration Support, Water Stop, Cheer Marshals, Corral Marshals, Start Finish Line Volunteers, etc. Volunteers are also needed during packet pick up events that will be held the week before the celebrations. You’ll feel great as you support and cheer on these young runners who have been working hard on their fitness this season! Please visit https://bit.ly/3Hwcw5Z to start the sign up process or visit their website at www.gotrnova.org. Dog Lovers! Guiding Eyes for the Blind needs volunteer Puppy Raisers in Prince William and Stafford County to care for adorable, purpose-bred puppies during the first 14-18 months of their lives. Raisers provide the pup with the love, socialization, house manners, and basic obedience they will need to succeed in guide dog training. You’ll meet other dog lovers while learning life lessons and taking pride in knowing you’re doing something extraordinary! No previous dog experience is required, and current pet owners are welcome. Please visit https://bit.ly/3pc9wpb for more information on this family-friendly opportunity. Email [email protected] to learn more.

needs volunteer in Prince William and Stafford County to care for adorable, purpose-bred puppies during the first 14-18 months of their lives. Raisers provide the pup with the love, socialization, house manners, and basic obedience they will need to succeed in guide dog training. You’ll meet other dog lovers while learning life lessons and taking pride in knowing you’re doing something extraordinary! No previous dog experience is required, and current pet owners are welcome. Please visit https://bit.ly/3pc9wpb for more information on this family-friendly opportunity. Email to learn more. New Family-Friendly opportunity! The wonderful staff at Leopold’s Preserve needs volunteers to tidy up some of their trails on May 20, 1:30 pm-3:30 pm. Tasks include trimming overhanging vegetation, widening narrow sections of trail, and removing stones, fallen branches, or other obstacles on trail surfaces. They provide the equipment; just bring a pair of work gloves and some water to drink. Families welcome, and you’ll all feel great as you get fresh air and help keep the trails clear for visitors! Please visit https://bit.ly/3I2EZQZ to sign up, and email [email protected] to learn more.

needs volunteers to tidy up some of their trails on May 20, 1:30 pm-3:30 pm. Tasks include trimming overhanging vegetation, widening narrow sections of trail, and removing stones, fallen branches, or other obstacles on trail surfaces. They provide the equipment; just bring a pair of work gloves and some water to drink. Families welcome, and you’ll all feel great as you get fresh air and help keep the trails clear for visitors! Please visit https://bit.ly/3I2EZQZ to sign up, and email to learn more. If you have Mondays off, the hard-working staff at Northern Virginia Food Rescue has a great volunteer opportunity for you! Starting at the end of May, they need volunteers on Monday mornings, 8 am-11 am, to help sort through the donations of produce they’ll be receiving from the Dale City Farmer’s Market. Their warehouse is located at 10535 Battleview Parkway, Manassas 20109. Your work will help make healthy fruits and vegetables accessible to food-insecure families in our local community! What better way to enjoy summer than by eating some fresh, healthy produce? Please email [email protected] for more information.

has a great volunteer opportunity for you! Starting at the end of May, they need volunteers on Monday mornings, 8 am-11 am, to help sort through the donations of produce they’ll be receiving from the Dale City Farmer’s Market. Their warehouse is located at 10535 Battleview Parkway, Manassas 20109. Your work will help make healthy fruits and vegetables accessible to food-insecure families in our local community! What better way to enjoy summer than by eating some fresh, healthy produce? Please email for more information. Mark your calendars for the Prince William County Mega Paper Shred on May 20, 9 am-1 pm at Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge 22192! County residents can bring up to 4 boxes of confidential documents, bank statements, and tax returns to have them safely destroyed. It’s a terrific way to clear out backlogged documents from your home! Please visit www.pwcva.gov/events/mega-paper-shred-pfitzner-stadium-may-20 for more information.

on May 20, 9 am-1 pm at Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge 22192! County residents can bring up to 4 boxes of confidential documents, bank statements, and tax returns to have them safely destroyed. It’s a terrific way to clear out backlogged documents from your home! Please visit www.pwcva.gov/events/mega-paper-shred-pfitzner-stadium-may-20 for more information. Does your teen need service hours? Sweet Julia Grace Foundation is holding an Adult Field Day on May 20 at The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, 16015 John Marshall Hwy, Broad Run 20137, and they need LOTS of volunteers age 12+ to support this event. Everyone is welcome, whether individual, group, club or office! Shifts are available on May 19 & 20; you’ll love supporting this event which will raise funds for children who are facing serious illnesses or special needs or currently going through a medical crisis. Please visit www.sweetjuliagrace.org/eventvolunteer to sign up and learn more.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.