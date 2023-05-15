Trooper struck on I-66, Bristow woman charged

A Bristow woman has been cited after striking a Virginia State Police vehicle and injuring a trooper on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County Monday, May 15, 2023.

At 3:59 p.m., a Virginia State Police Trooper initiated a traffic stop on a pickup truck traveling east on I-66. The pickup pulled off onto the shoulder and stopped for the trooper at the 50 mile marker. The violation for the traffic stop was speeding.

After making initial contact with the pickup truck’s driver, the trooper was walking back to his patrol SUV when a Camaro ran off the right side of I-66 and slammed into the back of the VSP SUV. The impact of the crash launched the state police SUV forward striking the trooper and knocking him into the right eastbound travel lane. The SUV also struck the rear of the pickup truck.

The trooper was able to recover quickly enough and get out of the travel lane before being struck by oncoming traffic.

The driver of the Camaro, Khadija F. Sayyid, 24, of Bristow, Va., was treated and released from Fairfax Inova Hospital. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The trooper was also treated and released from Fairfax Inova Hospital. The state police SUV was stopped on the right shoulder and had its emergency lights flashing at the time it was struck.

Sayyid has been charged with reckless driving.

— Virginia State Police