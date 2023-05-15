Published May 15, 2023 at 3:24PM | Updated September 4, 2024 at 11:38AM

Students from Stafford County high schools completed the Bringing Occupational Opportunities to Students (BOOTS) House 27 on May 5, 2023.

The house can be found at 125 Little Whim Road near Fredericksburg.

“The BOOTS program is a timeless example of Stafford’s commitment to preparing every student for a life after high school,” said Dr. Thomas W. Taylor, Stafford Schools Superintendent, in a Stafford County Public Schools press release.

Students built the four-bedroom, 3.5-bath home in four areas: carpentry, drafting, electricity, and masonry. Over 40 business partners donated time, equipment, and materials to the project.

More information can be found online.