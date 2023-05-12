Published May 12, 2023 at 9:00AM | Updated May 12, 2023 at 1:03PM

Join us on Twitter to talk with Karla Justice, running for Occoquan Supervisor

Set a reminder to join us on Monday.

We will talk with Karla Justice, seeking the Occoquan seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.

The conversation will be live on Twitter Spaces (click below) at 2 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2023.

Twitter Spaces allows you to listen to a live audio conversation like a radio broadcast or live stream. I’ll also record the conversation so you’ll be able to listen to the conversation afterward, the same way you would listen to a podcast.

I look forward to talking with Justice and learning more about her platform. Please feel free to Tweet me questions during the conversation or ahead of time on our Twitter page, @PotomacLocal, and I might use them during the conversation.

Overall, I hope our conversation on Twitter Spaces is a success. I’ve listened to and participated in other Twitter Spaces conversations, from the environment and state politics to Star Trek.

The platform allows people to connect easily and discuss topics that matter to them.

As 2023 is a major election year, I am to have more candidates seeking local office on our Twitter Spaces.