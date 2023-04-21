OmniRide proposes new routes in Woodbridge area

OmniRide is proposing an overhaul of local routes in eastern Prince William County, including adding service to new destinations. The purpose is to create a streamlined, efficient, and more direct service.

New destinations and routes include areas that have been highly requested by passengers.

New routing in Dumfries will include routing along Route 234/Dumfries Road, down to Waterway Dr.

Dumfries residents will have access to medical offices along Fettler Park and access to the Target in Fortuna Plaza.

Lake Ridge residents will have direct access to Potomac Mills and the NOVA campus with new routing along Minnieville Road between Tackett’s Mill and Caton Hill Road.

Prince William Parkway between Route 1 and the Chinn Center will have dedicated routing.

OmniRide local routes will continue to serve all current service areas.

Flex routing that permits off-route trips will be discontinued and replaced with fixed-route service, which is a more direct and reliable point-to-point service. OmniRide will supplement fixed routes with OmniRide Access paratransit service for people with disabilities operating within three-quarters of a mile of the OmniRide Local bus routes.

OmniRide will hold public hearings and stage various listening events in the community to gain public feedback on the proposed changes. Residents can find dates/times of these hearings and view details of the proposed changes at OmniRide.com. They can email comments to: [email protected] or complete the online public hearing form.