City leaders praise 150th anniversary celebration By Amelia Breeden Published April 21, 2023 at 12:00PM | Updated September 4, 2024 at 11:39AM The Manassas City Council seated at the 150th anniversary celebration on April 1, 2023. [Photo: Manassas City Government] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Amelia Breeden View all posts #150th Manassas #Locals Only #Manassas City Council #WBL