Today’s Take Me-Home-Tuesday pets post comes from the Prince William County Animal Service Center at 14807 Bristow Road, Manassas.

Theo – Male cat between 1 – 3 years old, very friendly

Ace – Male Pit Bull Terrier mix 1 year old. Love bug. If you want to apply or learn about either animal, go to the Prince William County Animal Shelter page at the top of this post. You can also call 703-792-6465, or email [email protected]

We accept write-ups and photos of animals for adoption across the region. Please send them to [email protected].