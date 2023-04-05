Shots fired at cars on I-66 at Fauquier/Prince William line

Someone is shooting at cars on Interstate 66 at Prince William / Fauquier county line.

From Virginia State Police:

At 2:41 p.m. Tuesday (April 4), Virginia State Police responded to an emergency call about a vehicle being shot at on I-66. An SUV traveling east on I-66 was struck by gunfire at the 40-mile marker, near the Fauquier and Prince William county line.

There are no injuries reported. According to witnesses, the shooter was operating a motorcycle and sped away after the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing at this time. At this stage of the investigation, the shooting does appear to have been isolated incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident and/or has information related to the shooter is encouraged to contact Virginia State Police at 703-803-0026 or [email protected].