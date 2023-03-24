Road rage to blame for shots fired on Capital Beltway

We have more information about two drivers who exchanged gunfire while traveling on the Captial Beltway in Fairfax County on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Police said a road rage incident escalated, leading to one of the drivers pulling a gun and firing rounds into traffic. No one was injured, but traffic was detoured around the scene on the incident date so police could collect the shells that fell onto the pavement.

Fairfax County police tell us: