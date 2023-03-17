Easter Bunny arrives at Potomac Mills today

In a sure sign of spring, the Easter Bunny returns to Potomac Mills mall today.
The regional shopping destination in Woodbridge says the furry friend will be hopping around the mall until April 8, 2023. During that time, he’ll pose for photos and will hold a private event for children with sensory issues.
More in a press release from the mall:
Potomac Mills is pleased to announce Bunny visits for families as part of the Bunny Photo Experience. The Bunny arrives on March 17 and will be available for visits until April 8.
The Bunny Photo Experience will be open on Monday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Reservations are strongly encouraged. Make Bunny reservations today by clicking here.
Potomac Mills will also host events with the Bunny this season including:
- Caring Bunny® – Caring Bunny® is a private event for children with special needs and their families. Special care is taken to ensure a sensory-friendly environment. Reservations are required. March 26 from 9-10:30 a.m.