Today’s Take Me-Home-Tuesday pets post comes from the Prince William County Animal Shelter.

Boston – 37116. 2-year-old Female, spayed. Domestic short hair. Very friendly, playful, and agreeable.

Brick – 37296. 3-year-old Male, Greater Swiss Mountain/St. Barnard. Good with other dogs and children.

Lyla – 33263 — Female/spayed – 60lbs – 3-4 years – Has been with the Prince William County Animal Shelter since March, 2022 which makes her by far the longest resident. Lyla is a handsome girl and a strong one! Physically she is quite the specimen! She looks like a fitness model with not an ounce of fat.

She really is impressive to look at! Lyla is quite sweet and affectionate; she loves to go for walks, and she is house trained. also, Lyla loves to meet new people, but cats or small animals are not her favorite, and will probably be most successful as an only dog.

She is a playful, fun, silly, rambunctious girl who will be a wonderful family member for a confident active person. She loves puzzles and having to use her brain to figure things out and is a whiz at learning new commands.

Prince William Animal Services Center – 14807 Bristow Road, Manassas, VA 20112 703-792-6465