Clean water forum planned at Brittany’s Restaurant

The Prince William Committee of 100 will present a forum on clean water.

Dinner and a forum will be held Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. at Brittany’s Restaurant in Lake Ridge, 12449 Dillingham Square. The cost is $35 for the Prince William Committee of 100 members and $40 for nonmembers. Registration is accepted online.

Residents who opposed data center expansion in Prince William County cite clean drinking water and the adverse effects data center expansion will have on the Occoquan Reservoir, a regional clean water source.