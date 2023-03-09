FredNats post 2023 fireworks schedule

Fridays will again be the brightest nights at Virginia Credit Union Stadium, at 42 Jackie Robison Way in Fredericksburg, with fans treated to a post-game firework show.

The Fredericksburg Nationals will bring back Firework Fridays for the 2023 season. The 12 post-game shows kick off with a bang on Opening Night and continue every Friday home game throughout the season, from April 7 to September 10, 2023.

Additionally, the FredNats’ Fourth of July Spectacular, presented by F.H. Furr and the Fredericksburg city, returns for the third consecutive year. This Independence Day staple will be the largest fireworks show of the summer.

The complete fireworks schedule is as follows: