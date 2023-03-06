Restaurant employee shot outside Potomac Mills during robbery attempt

A would-be robber shot an employee at a restaurant near Potomac Mills mall trying to close up shop on Saturday, March 4, at 11:21 p.m.

Police are seeking two suspects.

Here’s more from Prince William police:

Armed Robbery | Shooting Investigation – On March 4 at 11:21PM, officers responded to the Crafty Crab located at 2706 Potomac Mills Cl. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a shooting. Upon arriving at the restaurant, officers located a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers immediately provided first aid until fire and rescue personnel arrived and transported the victim to an area hospital where his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

The investigation revealed after the business had closed for the evening, two masked men entered through an unsecured door. While inside the restaurant, the suspects brandished firearms and made demands of the employees. When an employee, later identified as the victim, did not immediately comply with the demands, one of the suspects fired a round striking the victim in the upper body.

The suspects then quickly fled the restaurant. No additional injuries were reported, and no property was reported missing. A police K-9 and helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police searched the area for the suspects who were not located. The investigation continues.

Suspect Descriptions:

A black male between 5’6″-5’7″

Last seen wearing a black mask with a picture on the fronts, a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, and black jeans

A black male with short hair

Last seen wearing a black ski-style mask with a picture on the front, a black hooded sweatshirt, grey/black pants, black shoes