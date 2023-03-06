Man, 60, shot and killed after argument with family member

A 60-year-old man was shot and killed after he got into an argument with an 80-year-old family member at home in Dale City, police said.

So far, no one has been charged, and police seek help from the public.

Prince William police tell us:

Homicide Investigation – On March 5 at 8:53 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 14500 block of Fullerton Rd in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a domestic-related shooting.

The investigation revealed two family members, identified as the deceased and an 80-year-old man, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated, leading to one of the parties being shot once in the upper body.

Police were contacted, and responding officers quickly arrived at the home, where the family member was detained without incident. Officers provided first aid to the injured party until fire and rescue personnel arrived at that home and transported him to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries sustained during the altercation.

The parties involved in this incident are accounted for, and the community is not threatened. Detectives are continuing their investigation to determine what led up to the shooting and if charges will be obtained.

Anyone with information to aid investigators in this investigation is asked to contact police.

Identified:

The deceased was identified as Frank Adolf MATEO, 60, of Woodbridge