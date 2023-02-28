Published February 28, 2023 at 7:48AM | Updated September 4, 2024 at 11:40AM

Body found in trash truck at West Ox Road transfer station

Updated March 1, 2023 — Fairfax County police said they don’t expect foul play after officers found a body at a landfill.

While they haven’t identified the body, police told PLN they observed no signs of trauma in the victim.

The body arrived at a landfill on West Ox Road by trash truck on Monday, February 27, 2023.

Original post — Police in Fairfax County found a body in the back of a trash truck on West Ox Road in Fairfax County.

Authorities have released a few details about the case. We’ll update this post with new information when it arrives.

Fairfax County government operates a waste transfer station at 4816 West Ox Road near Interstate 66 and Route 50.