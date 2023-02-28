Body found in trash truck at West Ox Road transfer station

Updated March 1, 2023 — Fairfax County police said they don’t expect foul play after officers found a body at a landfill.
While they haven’t identified the body, police told PLN they observed no signs of trauma in the victim.
The body arrived at a landfill on West Ox Road by trash truck on Monday, February 27, 2023.
Original post — Police in Fairfax County found a body in the back of a trash truck on West Ox Road in Fairfax County.
Authorities have released a few details about the case. We’ll update this post with new information when it arrives.
Fairfax County government operates a waste transfer station at 4816 West Ox Road near Interstate 66 and Route 50.
Detectives from our Major Crimes Bureau are conducting a death investigation in the 4600 blk of West Ox Rd after a body was found in a trailer used for transporting trash. More details will be provided as the investigation continues. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/YKe87jr0uZ
— Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) February 27, 2023