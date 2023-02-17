Coal ash landfill town hall meeting scheduled for March

Prince William County Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey said she’ll hold a town hall meeting about Possum Point later this month.

The town hall will be held on March 30, according to Bailey’s chief of staff, Shaunee Caldwell-Lynch. Bailey has yet to announce a meeting location.

Bailey said the meeting would be used to discuss “the progress we’ve made” in the area, which is known for its lingering coal ash ponds — a toxic slurry left over from when a power station on Possum Point, along the Potomac River near Dumfries, burned coal to generate electricity between 1947 and 2003.

The plant now burns natural gas to generate power.

Dominion Energy owns and operates the plant and plans to build a $347 million double-lined landfill to hold toxic coal ash. Last year, PLN reported county documents showed that the Prince William County Government does not need to review plans for a coal ash landfill at Possum Pont, exempting it from a public facility review other to which similar facilities would be subject.

The landfill will take eight years to construct. Dominion sent a letter to the county on March 7 to request a determination if the new dump would require a review to proceed.

We’ll bring you more information about the town hall meeting when it’s available.