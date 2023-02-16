Tape your batteries before tossing them

February 18 is National Battery Day — A day be aware of how to properly dispose of the power sources.

Properly disposing of batteries not only prevents pollution, but recycling also saves metals and minerals that can be used in new products. Proper battery preparation for recycling is also essential to prevent fires while in transit since batteries rubbing together create the risk of sparks, fires, and explosions.

This puts waste management employees, transportation vehicles, equipment, and waste and recycling facilities in danger.

It is important that batteries are not placed in the regular recycling bin, or trash can. Set them aside in a non-metal container after taping the ends until you can take them to a battery collection site for proper handling. Taping the ends prevents batteries from short-circuiting and possibly causing a fire.

Call2recycle.org, a leading consumer battery recycler, recommends duct tape or non-conductive electrical tape.

Prince William County residents can bring various types of household batteries and lead-acid automotive batteries to the Prince William County Landfill or the Balls Ford Road Compost Facility Monday through Saturday.

These facilities do not accept hybrid/EV batteries used in electric cars. Contact a car dealership or auto parts retailer for EV battery recycling. Electronic items that contain batteries can be brought to the County Landfill on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition to the two county facilities, several retail outlets also make battery recycling convenient. Home Depot, Lowe’s, Best Buy, Staples, or battery specialty stores like Batteries Plus and Interstate Battery all have battery-recycling programs. Mom’s Organic Market has an extensive recycling center that accepts many battery types. Earth 911 and Call2recycle are online resources for battery recycling drop-off locations and battery recycling mail-in program options.

For more information on recycling in Prince William County, visit pwcva.gov/trashandrecycling and pwcva.gov/disposalguide.