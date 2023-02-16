Student Art Competition: National Museum of the Marine Corps

The National Museum of the Marine Corps Fifth Annual Marine Corps Student Art Competition opens March 1, 2023, to all U.S. students in grades K-12. This year’s theme is “Leatherneck Legends.”

Student artists are asked to create a piece of 2D art inspired by the life, stories, and/or achievements of an individual Marine or “Leatherneck.” Suggestions include: a Marine from history (past or present), a Marine the student knows personally, Wounded Warrior Marines, Combat Veteran/Veteran Marines, or any United States Marine that the student artist believes is deserving of the “legend” title.

“The Marine Corps Combat Art Program recognizes the importance of art in telling all stories. This competition gives young artists an opportunity to use their talents to honor their heroes of our Corps,” Kris Battles, Marine Corps Artist in Residence, said.

The competition is open to private, public, Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA), and homeschool students in grades K-12. Entries must be 2D and submitted digitally, beginning March 1, 2023, and no later than March 15, 2023.

Submissions will be judged in five grade-based categories: K-3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-12, and special needs grades K-6 and 7-12. Only the first 50 submissions in each category will be accepted for consideration.

More information and entry forms can be found on the museum website.

Winners will receive a certificate and a cash prize sponsored by the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation.

The National Museum of the Marine Corps is a public-private partnership between the U.S. Marine Corps and the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation.