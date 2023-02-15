Spanberger donates ‘Valentines for Vets’ at Dale City VFW

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D, Prince William, Stafford) delivered valentines to VFW Post 1503 in Dale City to thank these heroes for their service as part of her “Valentines for Vets” program.

During the past few weeks, families, students, Girl Scout troops, and more created handwritten messages for local Veterans and sent more than 1,000 valentines to Spanberger’s office for the event.

“The respect and appreciation that Virginians hold for our neighbors who have answered the call to serve is made clear in every line and picture within these thoughtful cards,” said Spanberger in a submitted press release. “Yesterday, I was honored to meet some of these brave men and women and share my own gratitude for their service and sacrifice, as well as leave the kind words of many of their neighbors for others to receive.

Spanberger relaunched her fourth annual “Valentines for Vets” program last month.