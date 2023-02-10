Rappahannock Hunt Club to host annual Point-to-Point Race

On Saturday, March 4, 2023, the Rappahannock Hunt Club will host its Annual Point-to-Point Race in Boston, VA. The races will take place at The Hill, at 13257 Durantes Curve, Boston, Va., just off Route 522.

This steeplechase event has been arranged by the Rappahannock Hunt Club for over 70 years and will feature eight races over timber and on the flat.

Three of the races will be for the ponies – the courageous riders and keen ponies are sure to bring a smile to all attendees. Thoroughbreds from Virginia and neighboring states run for the blue ribbon and bragging rights in this sporting competition.

The first race will start at noon, with gates opening at 10 a.m. to allow ample time for parking, tailgate arrangements, and conversation. Spectators can view the races from the hilltop, providing a view over the entire racecourse, or be a part of the action along the rail where horses and jockeys prepare to run and cross the finish line.

There are limited prime parking spaces available, with ample parking for general admission. Pets are not allowed, except for service animals. In case of inclement weather, the races will be run on Saturday, March 11.

Online ticketing for reserved parking spots is available through Eventbrite from January 20 until March 2, 2023. To reserve and pay for prime parking, visit tinyurl.com/RHP2PRaces2023tickets. General admission tickets are available only on race day at the gate for $10 per person.