Lake Ridge Chorale: 2 more Christmas concerts; Vax cards required

Thank you to those who came to hear our concert in Occoquan this past Saturday. It was great fun and the perfect way to start the Christmas season.

There are two more opportunities to join us for Songs of the Season! The main concert will be at 8:00 pm this coming Friday, December 9th, at Bethel United Methodist Church, 13506 Minnieville Rd., Woodbridge (corner of Minnieville and Smoketown).

If you are unable to attend Friday’s concert, we are performing at 7:30 pm this evening at Westminster at Lake Ridge, Potomac Room. In order to attend, you must sign-in at the front desk (main entrance), wear a mask, and show COVID vaccine card.

As always, we will be collecting non-perishable food items and monetary donations for three local charities (ACTS, HUGS, and the Kara Foundation).