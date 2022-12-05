Frosty 3-Miler and Reindeer Run at Embrey Mill, December 10

Embrey Mill, an 831-acre community located off Interstate 95 in North Stafford, will host its sixth annual holiday race series, the Frosty 3-Miler and Reindeer Run, Saturday, December 10, 2022.

The start time is 9 a.m. Participants must be in the starting area by 8:50 a.m.Prizes will be awarded in each age group, including a cash prize for the top three male and female runners. The one-mile Reindeer Run is for children 12 and under.

Frosty 3-Miler Registration (Open to all ages)

Now through Dec. 7 – $35

Race Day Registration – $40

Reindeer Run Registration (Ages 12 and under)

Now through Dec. 7 – $20

Race Day Registration – $25

Embrey Mill Park is located at 1600 Mine Road. Register for Embrey Mill’s Frosty 3-Miler and Reindeer Run.