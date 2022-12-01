Stafford County to light Christmas Tree at second annual event, Friday, December 2

Stafford County will hold its second-annual tree lighting on Friday, December 2, at 6 p.m.
A European-style Christmas market will accompany the event at the county courthouse, 1300 Courthouse Road in Stafford.
Santa Claus is scheduled to arrive. The event is free to attend. Food trucks will sell eats and treats.
Where can you find holiday spirit? The Stafford's Tree Lighting Event on Friday from 6 to 9 pm! The tree lighting takes place at 7:30 p.m. and there will be food, a gingerbread house contest, music and much more. You won't want to miss it! More at: https://t.co/4wNoDCndWV pic.twitter.com/EkWY8OM7Uo
— Stafford County (@staffordvagov) November 30, 2022