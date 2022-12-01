Stafford County to light Christmas Tree at second annual event, Friday, December 2

Stafford County will hold its second-annual tree lighting on Friday, December 2, at 6 p.m.

A European-style Christmas market will accompany the event at the county courthouse, 1300 Courthouse Road in Stafford.

Santa Claus is scheduled to arrive. The event is free to attend. Food trucks will sell eats and treats.