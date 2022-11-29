Santa to visit Occoquan by boat Saturday, Dec. 3; River Mill Park on Sunday, Dec. 4

As he does every year, Santa Claus will be coming to Occoquan this weekend by boat. Join us at 10:30 a.m. this Saturday, December 3, as Santa arrives at the town dock behind Mamie Davis Park.

From there, he will lead a procession up Mill Street to River Mill Park, where he will visit with families from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you cannot make it Saturday, Santa will be back in River Mill Park again on Sunday, December 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Come help us greet Kris Kringle on one of his annual visits to the Town of Occoquan.