MWHC to host tree of lights ceremony to recognized loves ones, donations sought

Mary Washington Hospital Auxiliary will hold a Tree of Lights Ceremony.

After two years of virtual celebrations, we are pleased to announce an outdoor gathering for the annual tree lighting. You can recognize a loved one by sponsoring a light on the tree this holiday season. Proceeds from the Annual Tree of Lights benefit programs and services within Mary Washington Healthcare’s Regional Cancer Center.

All donors are invited to participate in this year’s celebration.

If you would like to sponsor a light for the tree to recognize a loved one, please complete the donation form and return it to the MWH Auxiliary, along with a minimum contribution of $20 per light.

The names of those you wish to recognize will be recorded in the Annual Tree of Lights memory and honor books and displayed at the entrance to MWH Auxiliary’s Meditation Garden.

To ensure the name(s) you are recognizing are recorded in the Tree of Lights memory and honor books prior to the tree lighting, please have your contribution made by Friday, December 2, 2022.

For more information about MWH Auxiliary’s Tree of Life and to download the donation form, visit treeoflights.mwhc.com.

All donors are invited to the tree lighting celebration on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be provided. The celebration will occur at Mary Washington Hospital, 1001 Sam Perry Blvd., Fredericksburg.

The tree is in front of the hospital, in the grassy area near the drop-off and pick-up loop.