Morning Notes

Prince William County supervisors approve a collective bargaining ordinance they admit is a work in progress — The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted Tuesday to adopt a collective bargaining ordinance that will allow most of its 6,000 employees – including hundreds of police officers and firefighters – to choose a representative to negotiate their pay and benefits with county executive staff and elected officials. [Prince William Times]

Man charged with killing Va. man, intentionally running him over in Philadelphia: Police — Police have arrested and charged a 22-year-old man for allegedly killing a Virginia man after running him over with a car in Philadelphia, Pa., authorities said. [WJLA-TV]

Crash in Spotsylvania leaves one dead — Spotsylvania County man died in a head-on crash on Courthouse Road in the county Tuesday evening. The Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the crash happened at 6:45 p.m. in the 5900 block of Courthouse Road, near Lawyers Road. [Fredericksburg.com]