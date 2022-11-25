Features

Kyle Wilson memorial to be relocated within Catharpin Park

By Potomac Local News
Prince William County officials break ground on a new $1 million building at Catharpin Park to house restrooms and a concession stand. [Photo: Prince William County Parks and Recreation]

This one’s for the people who really care about local news.

Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts.

Think that’s you?
👉 Join Locals Only
Already a member? Sign in

Author