Features Kyle Wilson memorial to be relocated within Catharpin Park By Potomac Local News Published November 25, 2022 at 3:00PM Prince William County officials break ground on a new $1 million building at Catharpin Park to house restrooms and a concession stand. [Photo: Prince William County Parks and Recreation] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Gainesville #Locals Only #News #Parks and Rec