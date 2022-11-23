VRE Santa Trains return December 10 after 2-year hiatus

A holiday tradition cherished by thousands of Northern Virginia families, the Virginia Railway Express (VRE) Santa Trains will return on Saturday, December 10, after a two-year hiatus.

A total of 13 trains will depart from five VRE stations: Spotsylvania, Fredericksburg, Woodbridge, Manassas, and Burke Centre. The 75-minute excursions begin as early as 8:30 a.m. and as late as 3:30 p.m. Santa, Mrs. Claus, and their elves will be onboard listening to children’s Christmas wishes and handing out goodie bags.

Santa Train tickets can be purchased at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 28, with half being sold online through Eventbrite and the other half at five locations. Each location will sell tickets only for the train station that corresponds to its location.

Online tickets generally sell out in less than five minutes. VRE recommends creating an account at eventbrite.com before tickets go on sale to expedite the checkout process.

Here’s a link to VRE’s Santa Trains Eventbrite page. Tickets are $5 in person and $6 online.

VRE Santa Trains, which have been running since 1995, are more than a holiday excursion. They include educational and charitable components. For many young passengers, the Santa Train is their first ride on the rails, so VRE takes the opportunity to promote rail safety. The railway also encourages riders to support the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots drive by bringing new, unwrapped gifts for a less fortunate child to their departure station.

The nation’s 13th largest commuter rail service, VRE connects Central and Northern Virginia with Washington, D.C.