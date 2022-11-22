NOVEC collecting toys for children

Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative is collecting new or gently used winter coats, hats, scarves, and gloves for underprivileged children. In addition, NOVEC HELPS, a group of employee volunteers, is collecting new, unwrapped toys and gifts for children in homeless shelters.

“We’re asking Co-op customers and other residents to please donate toys and gifts for tots, tweens, and teens,” says Nan Musick, NOVEC HELPS board of directors chair. “We always collect a lot of toys for little ones, but older children and teenagers appreciate backpacks, board games, books, bath gift sets, hand-held electronics, and socks.”

Donations may be dropped off Monday-Friday, between 8:15 a.m. and 5 p.m., through Monday, Dec. 12, at the following address:

NOVEC is at 10323 Lomond Drive, near Manassas.

NOVEC HELPS, Hands Engaged in Local Public Service, is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization of NOVEC employees who volunteer in the community. The NOVEC HELPS board of directors votes on projects and events to support, whether with financial donations or with feet on the ground.