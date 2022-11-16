Occoquan to light Christmas Tree Saturday, November 19

Join us in the Town of Occoquan this Saturday, November 19, for our annual town tree lighting and shop late event. While you shop from 4:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. you will be able to enjoy an adult beverage from participating restaurants as you stroll the streets of town.

Occoquan will be decorated for the holidays, the New Dominion Choraliers will perform, and from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. River Mill Park will host fire pits for roasting marshmallows, with s’more packets and hot cocoa also available for purchase. Of course, don’t forget to stop in front of Town Hall (314 Mill Street) at 6 p.m. (note the time change from prior years) for the annual lighting of the town tree.

We hope you will be able to join us on Saturday for this wonderful town tradition with which we usher in the holiday season.