Friday: Santa Claus arrives at Potomac Mills mall

Potomac Mills mall is inviting families across the area to a host of holiday events at the shopping center this Christmas season.

Santa will land his sleigh at Potomac Mills on Friday, November 18. The mall will kick off its 2022 holiday festivities with the Santa Claus is Coming to Town Arrival Party from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. There will be special character appearances, a balloon artist, and giveaways. Santa will be available for photos each day from November 18 through December 24.

Reservations on the mall’s website are recommended and will allow visitors to skip the line and take photos with Santa at a pre-planned time.

This year, Potomac Mills will set up a special Letters to our Military Heroes booth where shoppers can write letters to military members, veterans, and their families. The letter-writing station and mailbox will be located next to the Santa station, and all are welcome and encouraged to stop by to give thanks, send support, and spread some holiday cheer to our nation’s military heroes, many of whom may be unable to be home with their own families this holiday season.

On December 4, children with special needs and their families are invited to visit Caring Santa, a private photo experience designed for children and young adults who need a more sensory-friendly environment. Children will have the opportunity to visit Santa and take photos with him.

Reservations are required.

Potomac Mills sits at 2700 Potomac Mills Circle in Woodbridge.