Dumfries gunshot victim pronounced dead on scene, police search for killer

Updated — Neighbors in Prince William County’s Williamstown neighborhood heard gunfire and called police at about 5:30 a.m.

Officers arrived and found a man inside a car suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Multiple bullets pierced the car, parked on Morgan Court in Dumfries.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead. An investigation is ongoing.

Here’s the latest update from Prince William police:

Homicide Investigation – On November 12 at 5:35AM, officers responded to the area of Williamstown Rd and Old Triangle Rd in Dumfries (22026) to investigate an initial report of shots fired. Multiple callers reported hearing several gunshots in the area. When officers arrived in the area, they located a vehicle near Morgan Ct that had been struck by gunfire. An adult man was located in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with gunshot injuries. Rescue personnel responded to the location and pronounced the man deceased on scene. A police K-9 also responded and searched the area, no other parties were located. The identity of the man found deceased will be released once confirmed and a next-of-kin has been notified. At this time, detectives are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting and are seeking to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident or has information as to what occurred. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.