Bridal shop donates ‘dream’ dresses to deserving brides

Camille La Vie at Potomac Mills mall donated 10 dresses from their bridal collection to the military, first responders, and healthcare workers.

The donation event took place on Thursday, November 10, in honor of Veterans Day. Prices ranged from $500 to $1000, and styles from ballgowns, mermaid, a-line, and tiered bridal gowns.

Brides-to-be were greeted with mimosas and had two personal shoppers from the store and home office. Many brides were brought to tears when looking at the mirror in their dream dresses.

In addition to the dress donations, local florists Brandon’s Flowers and The Flower Gallery of Manassas Doug Burroughs donated flower arrangements. Wholly Sweets Bake Shop donated cookies, cupcakes, and cake pops.

This year marks the second time Camille La Vie has participated in the Brides Across America wedding dress donation, and we plan to continue the tradition for years to come.

“They risk their lives defending our country, and to gift them a wedding dress and be a part of our hero brides special day is an honor,” Nikki Amirsaleh, a Camille La Vie associate.

Brides Across America is a nonprofit organization that honors heroes by making their dreams come true. Since its inception in 2008, Brides Across America, collaborating with bridal salons and designers, have donated more than 27,000 wedding gowns and 25 weddings. Brides Across America also received the highest honor at the White House event hosted by Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden from the Joining Forces Community Challenge.

Dress recipients: