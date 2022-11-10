$5 burgers, free doughnuts for veterans on Nov. 11, 2022

Updated 12:45 p.m. — Rosie’s Gaming Emporium will honor those who have served our country on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11.

Activities include a campaign to recognize active and retired military friends of Rosie’s and offerings at all Rosie’s locations. The gaming room plans to give away $5 in free play, a lapel pin gift, an R’ Burger and World’s Greatest Fries for $5, and a Veterans Rosie’s Rewards Card.

Rosie’s security vehicles will be on display near the front entrance of each location to salute those who have served.

Rosies Gaming Emporium sits at 18069 Triangle Shopping Plaza in Dumfries. The center contains video slot machines that use historical horse racing data to facilitate wagering.

Next year, Rosies in Dumfries will give way to The Rose Gaming Resort, a new 300-room hotel, and convention center under construction in the town, atop the old Potomac Landfill.

Free doughnuts

Meanwhile, Dunkin Donuts will give all retired and active military a free donut of their choice on Friday, November 11, at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.

This free treat and all of Dunkin’s Veterans Day initiatives are part of the brand’s continued commitment to supporting the Armed Forces. Through the Dunkin’ Coffee for Our Troops program, the brand has donated more than 235,000 pounds of coffee to troops deployed overseas, sending a case of coffee to deployed troops each week, a press release states.

Since 2003, Dunkin’ has sent over 12,000 pounds of coffee to active military members each year. Additionally, Dunkin’ has 40 locations on military bases around the world.

We’ll post more freebies here as they come in. Thanks to all the veterans who served the U.S.