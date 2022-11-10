Opera ‘Amahl and the Night Visitors’ to ring in holidays at Hylton

Newcomers and opera aficionados might appreciate Mason Opera’s production of Gian Carlo Menotti’s Amahl and the Night Visitors.

A perennial favorite since its 1951 debut, this holiday favorite was the first opera specifically composed for television in the U.S. Featuring Mason’s talented vocal students in collaboration with an instrumental chamber ensemble, these live, in-person performances will showcase the vocal skill and dramatic ability and deeply immerse the audience in the action of the story.

“We are thrilled with this new production of Amahl and are so very proud of our outstanding students, our internationally renowned faculty, the development of Mason Opera’s program, and the gracious support of Mason’s Opera Angels and the community,” shared Patricia Miller, Director of Vocal Studies and Producer of Mason Opera in the Dewberry School of Music.

Gene Galvin, Mason Opera Stage Director, leads the dramatic action with a spirited cast of talented vocalists. At the same time, Musical Director, Conductor, and Professor Joseph Walsh conduct the instrumental chamber ensemble for this production.?Amahl and the Night Visitors features Set Design by Johnathan Dahm Robertson, Lighting Design by Sean Cox, and Costume Design by Laurel Dunayer.

Amahl and the Night Visitors is a magical holiday tale of the journey of the Magi. Through love and forgiveness, the story and family-friendly production for all ages kindle the spirit of the holiday season.

Amahl and the Night Visitors will be performed Friday, December 2, at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Saturday, December 3, at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the Gregory Family Theater at the Hylton Performing Arts Center on Mason’s Science and Technology Campus, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas.

Tickets are $20, $15 for seniors, and $5 for youth through grade 12.