Stafford County Government to close for Veterans Day, November 11, 2022

Stafford offices, departments, facilities, and all courts will be closed on Friday, November 11, 2022, for Veterans Day.
The courts will also be closed. Both locations of the residential and commercial services of the R-Board/Regional Landfill (Eskimo Hill and Belman Road) will remain open.
The following offices and facilities will remain open:
Fire and Rescue Information (540) 658-4400
Emergency 911
Sheriff’s Office Information (540) 658-4400
Emergency 911
Magistrate (540) 659-2968
All outdoor parks are open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.