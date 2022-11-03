Dumfries announces Christmas tree lighting, parade dates

Dumfries will hold a tree-lighting ceremony on Friday, December 2, at Garrison Park behind the town hall, 17749 Main Street. On Saturday, December 10, the town will host its annual Christmas Parade.

Information about both events are in the Twitter posts below:

The Dumfries Christmas Tree Lighting will be held on Friday, December 2nd. This year's event will feature a live performance, a train ride, ice skating, and Santa. The event will begin at 6pm, with the tree lighting at 8pm. Free event for all. pic.twitter.com/dTAkA2c8q2 — Dumfries, Virginia (@DumfriesTownVA) November 3, 2022