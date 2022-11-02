News GOP may appoint election officers to Prince William County polls, court rules By Potomac Local News Published November 2, 2022 at 5:03PM | Updated November 2, 2022 at 5:30PM Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Richard Anderson This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Election 2022 #Locals Only #News #Prince William County Republican Committee #Republican Party of Virginia