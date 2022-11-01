Saturday: Northern Virginia Veterans Parade in Manassas

For the annual Northern Virginia Veterans Day Parade, thousands were expected in Downtown Manassas on Saturday, November 5, 2020.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. The parade will begin at the intersection of Prescott Avenue and Quarry Road. The parade will follow Prescott Ave around the corner onto Center Street and continue down Center Street to West Street.

The parade will cross in front of reviewing stage at West Street & Center Street. Dispersal will begin at the entrance to Harris Pavilion City Lot A.

Parking is available at numerous City Municipal Parking lots around the parade route. City Lot H (7-Eleven) and Lot A (Harris Pavilion) are closed for the parade. There will be no parking on West Street. Lot F, at the corner of Prince William Street & Main Street, is reserved for handicapped parking.

The parade is organized by VetPar, Inc. Veterans Day is Friday, November 11, 2022.

Here’s more in a press release.