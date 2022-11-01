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Saturday: Northern Virginia Veterans Parade in Manassas

By Potomac Local News

For the annual Northern Virginia Veterans Day Parade, thousands were expected in Downtown Manassas on Saturday, November 5, 2020.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. The parade will begin at the intersection of Prescott Avenue and Quarry Road. The parade will follow Prescott Ave around the corner onto Center Street and continue down Center Street to West Street.

The parade will cross in front of reviewing stage at West Street & Center Street. Dispersal will begin at the entrance to Harris Pavilion City Lot A.

Parking is available at numerous City Municipal Parking lots around the parade route. City Lot H (7-Eleven) and Lot A (Harris Pavilion) are closed for the parade. There will be no parking on West Street. Lot F, at the corner of Prince William Street & Main Street, is reserved for handicapped parking.

The parade is organized by VetPar, Inc. Veterans Day is Friday, November 11, 2022.

Here’s more in a press release.

Nov. 5, 2022 marks the 13th annual Northern Virginia Veterans Parade from 11 a.m. to noon. This year the parade salutes two local heroes as grand marshals: retired U.S. Army Colonel Ulysses Xerxes “Xerk” White (see more on Col. White below) and World War II Nurse Elizabeth Lewis. Dedicated to honor America’s military and their families, this parade pays tribute to veterans’ services and inspires patriotic awareness.
The parade route begins at the intersection of Prescott Ave. and Quarry Rd., follows Prescott onto Center St., and continues to the reviewing stand at Harris Pavilion. Click here for parkinginfo.
Join others in honoring and showing appreciation to all veterans — past, present, and future — for their sacrifices in defending America’s democracy and freedom.

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