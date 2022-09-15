Morning Notes

Protests continue as ‘PW Digital Gateway’ data center plan heads to the planning commission — Amid residents’ protests, ‘Devlin Technology Park’ data center on hold, for now, developer says The proposed “Devlin Technology Park,” a project that would have allowed between seven and 1…But that didn’t keep about 150 people from protesting in front of James J. McCoart Administration Building Tuesday night to call for county officials to put the brakes on both the Devlin Technology Park – and the much larger, 2,100-acre Prince William Digital Gateway. — Prince William Times

Fredericksburg-area community comes out in support of public library — The community came out in a show of support for the local library and its staff as public libraries across the U.S. have come under increased scrutiny since last summer. — Fredericksburg.com

Report: UVA is 3rd best public university; William & Mary drops — The University of Virginia is the third-best public university in the country, but The College of William & Mary dropped to 13th, according to the newest ranking from U.S. News & World Report. — The Center Square