Krieg named CASA Executive Director

Its Mission is to advocate for the best interests of each abused and neglected child referred by the county juvenile court system.

Krieg is an attorney, a current CASA, and a Guardian Ad Litem (GAL). Krieg is moving from Illinois to Virginia. While in Illinois, she was with Kane County, Ill. CASA.

Krieg started her career after law school as a Special Agent with the FBI, moving to a Supervisory Special Agent (the FBI liaison to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children — overseeing and training investigators and prosecutors working Crimes Against Children), then to Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Milwaukee Field Division, and finally to Special Assistant to the Assistant Director (Office of Law Enforcement Coordination) and Section Chief (Senior Executive Service – Internal Investigations).

After retiring from the FBI, Krieg became the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (“NCMEC”). She then became Acting Chief Executive Officer for the Center.

Since leaving NCMEC in 2015, Krieg has worked as a Police and Fire Commissioner, Chair of the Board for Legal Options for Trafficked & Underserved Victims Legal Clinic in Wisconsin, Chair of the Board for the Lakeshore Regional Child Advocacy Center, and as a county supervisor.

Krieg will engage with supervisors, advocates, donors, judges, the Department of Social Services (Prince William, Fauquier, Rappahannock, and Warren Counties), guardian ad item