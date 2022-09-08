Morning Notes

Prince William County planners recommend approval of PW Digital Gateway — Prince William County planning staff is recommending the county approve the proposed PW Digital Gateway. [Insidenova.com]

Gas prices still dropping in Fredericksburg region, beyond — As summer heads into the final stretch, gas prices continue to fall. [Fredericksburg.com]

Offices have reopened. Persuading commuters to fill them isn’t so simple. — Two years into the pandemic this spring, Washington-area transportation experts spotted a new trend: After months of commuters returning as more offices reopened, the numbers had begun to stagnate. [Washington Post/Paywall]

Virginia ABC stores selling Virginia-based spirits at 20% off for month — To promote the consumption of Virginia-produced spirits, the state-run liquor stores are holding a month-long sale, which will let consumers buy certain products made in the commonwealth at a 20% discount through September. [The Center Square]