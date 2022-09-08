Bruce Hornsby to headline Workhouse Arts Center Gala

Bruce Hornsby will perform at a Gala for the Workhouse Arts Center.

Hornsby is best known for his 1986 smash “The Way It Is,” which hit number one on the Billboard charts, and “Mandolin Rain,” which reached the top five.

The performance is Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Marriott Tyson’s Corner in McLean. The Workhouse sits just across the Occoquan River in Fairfax County, on Route 123.

The Workhouse Arts Center annual Gala is the center’s most significant fundraiser, providing support to sustain the quality multidisciplinary arts experiences to the region, which include the visual and performing arts.

Tickets for the gala are $350 each and include dinner.

The Workhouse Arts Center tells Potomac Local News that Hornsby is a perfect fit for the event because of the fact he’s a Virginia native.

Having been in the performing arts, and presenting, world for the last 25 years, I have worked with many, many musical legends, but I have never had the opportunity to work with Bruce Hornsby. When we were considering artists for this upcoming Workhouse Arts Center Gala, we discussed the possibility of many artists, but we landed on Bruce because of his Virginia ties, so we reached out to his agent(s) and discussed the opportunity, shared the history of the Workhouse Arts Center, and we were so thrilled when Bruce agreed to perform at our Gala. We consider this upcoming Gala, with the legendary Bruce Hornsby, as the first on many high-profile events at the Workhouse as we work with our great neighbors in Fairfax and Prince William counties to establish the Workhouse Arts Center as the arts center anchor for these two great Northern Virginia counties. Leon Scioscia

President & Chief Executive Officer

Workhouse Arts Foundation, Inc.

Hornsby was born in Williamsburg and studied music at the University of Richmond.