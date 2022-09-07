Morning Notes

Democrat Mark Keam stepping down from Virginia House — State Del. Mark Keam announced Tuesday that he’s stepping down from the House of Delegates, setting up a possible special election this fall in a Democratic-leaning district in Northern Virginia. [Virginia Mercury]

Yesli Vega Earns Key Endorsement From Pro-Life Group in Campaign to Take Down Vulnerable Virginia Democrat — When it comes to races to watch for the upcoming November midterm elections, many of them will be in Virginia. [Townhall]

Cutting through the noise: Prince William County to review code — Prince William County is reviewing its noise ordinance after recent outcry about the sound generated by data centers. [Insidenova.com]

‘Bowtie intersection’ planned for busy Manassas corridor — Prince William County transportation planners are moving forward with their plan for a new “bowtie intersection” at Clover Hill Road and Prince William Parkway, entering into a $1.9 million agreement with the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority to cover design. [Insidenova.com]

Mudd Tavern Road widening project in Spostsylvania County could start later this year –– Traffic impact is one of the primary concerns officials have heard from residents regarding the planned Kalahari resort water park in Spotsylvania County. [Fredericksburg.com]