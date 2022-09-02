Morning Notes

Candidates for Congress differ on how to boost caregivers’ ranks — During a recent online forum, four candidates vying to represent Prince William County in the U.S. Congress differed on ways to address an ongoing shortage in personal caregivers for people with disabilities. [Prince William Times]

Letting the light shine in: Unity Reed H.S. is 1 of 5 older county schools to get windows — After teaching in a windowless classroom for more than a decade, Unity Reed High School teacher Lori Sterne said she sometimes begins her days without switching on the overhead lights. That’s because this school year, she doesn’t have to. For the first time ever, her classroom has a huge, floor-to-ceiling window that bathes the room in natural light. [Prince William Times]

Prince William supervisors mull changes to public comment — Board Chair Ann Wheeler recently voiced concerns about the structure of public input as residents this year have frequently stretched the length of public meetings. Public comment was more limited in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but gradually became more robust throughout 2021. In the past year, it has primarily been driven by those supporting or opposing the PW Digital Gateway. [Insidenova.com]

Lawsuit filed in Prince William County alleges CVS fired employee over abortion stance — The lawsuit, filed in Prince William County Circuit Court, states that for the first three years of Paige Casey’s employment, she was given a religious accommodation allowing her to refuse to prescribe or administer abortion-causing drugs. [Insidenova.com]

Vodka is state’s top seller as Virginia ABC reports $1.4 billion in revenues — Virginians continued to booze it up last year with alcohol revenues grossing $1.4 billion, according to the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC). [Staunton News Leader]